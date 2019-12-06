UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Bank Vows To Help Vulnerable People In Lebanon Amid Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:29 AM

World Bank vows to help vulnerable people in Lebanon amid crisis

The World Bank promised on Thursday to help the vulnerable people in Lebanon affected by the current economic crisis, Lebanon's Finance Ministry said

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):The World Bank promised on Thursday to help the vulnerable people in Lebanon affected by the current economic crisis, Lebanon's Finance Ministry said.

Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank's regional director for the Mashreq (Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Iran), made the promise during a meeting in Beirut with Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, the ministry said in a statement.

The World Bank will evaluate the impact of the current crisis on the vulnerable and poor people in Lebanon and contemplate necessary measures to help them, Jha said.

Lebanon, plagued by nationwide protests since October, has experienced an economic slowdown in the past few years.

The drop in cash injection from the Lebanese abroad has reduced the central bank's foreign currency reserves, leading to a shortage in U.S. dollars for businesses and individuals.

The rising demand for dollars has created a parallel market. One dollar is sold in the black market for more than 2,000 Lebanese pounds, which is higher than the official exchange rate.

About 30 percent of Lebanese live on less than four U.S. dollars a day while 300,000 others are considered extremely poor, according to the UN Development Programme's report Rapid Poverty Assessment in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Shortage World Bank United Nations Syria Exchange Iran Poor Dollar Iraq Bank Beirut Lebanon October Market From

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

20 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

21 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

21 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

21 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

21 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.