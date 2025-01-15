Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has called the World Bank's first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan "result-oriented" and that it would greatly benefit the country

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has called the World Bank's first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan "result-oriented" and that it would greatly benefit the country.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the World Bank Group following CPF's approval by the World Bank Board, he said it defines the strategic World Bank -Pakistan collaboration.

“This is not only a result oriented but impact-oriented programme that would benefit the fifth most densely populated country in the world,” Ambassador Sheikh added.

The reception was attended by the World Bank's Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, Executive Director for Pakistan at the World Bank, Dr. Tauqeer Shah, officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and members of the World Bank South Asia region.

The Pakistani envoy said the framework was the result of extensive efforts and collective teamwork.

“A significant amount of effort was invested in the preparatory process of this framework, which emerged from an arduous effort on the part of both the World Bank and the relevant government departments in Pakistan."

Raiser, the World Bank's vice president for South Asia, congratulated Ambassador Sheikh and expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the World Bank, the Government of Pakistan, and other World Bank Group partners, such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in successfully finalizing the framework.

The Country Partnership Framework (CPF) spanning 2025-34 focuses on six key areas and nine objectives of reduced child stunting through improved access to health, nutrition and population services, reduced learning poverty through improved access to quality schools and foundational learning, more resilience to climate change through increased resilience to scarcity, droughts, heatwaves and natural disasters, increased decarbonization through access to cleaner, more sustainable energy and reduced air pollution, increased fiscal space and better management and more progressive public expenditures for development and more inclusive economic opportunities through increased private sector investments and exports.

These objectives will be supported by increased digital development, stability and openness of the economy and social protection, it was pointed out.

The CPF builds upon core analytics conducted by the World Bank Group over recent years which identified the most acute development challenges facing Pakistan and offered suggestions for reforms.

The framework is proposed as a 10-year “rolling CPF”, with regular annual reviews to assess progress towards the proposed objectives. A mid-term review will allow for the evaluation of achievements against objectives and appropriate adjustments to ensure continued support for the long-term strategy.

In the end, the ambassador thanked the World Bank management for its support in getting the CPF approved and assured full commitment of the government of Pakistan to the realization of objectives outlined in it.