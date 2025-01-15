World Bank's Development Framework For Pakistan Is 'result-oriented': Amb. Rizwan Sheikh
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 07:09 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has called the World Bank's first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan "result-oriented" and that it would greatly benefit the country
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has called the World Bank's first-ever 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan "result-oriented" and that it would greatly benefit the country.
Speaking at a reception hosted by the World Bank Group following CPF's approval by the World Bank Board, he said it defines the strategic World Bank -Pakistan collaboration.
“This is not only a result oriented but impact-oriented programme that would benefit the fifth most densely populated country in the world,” Ambassador Sheikh added.
The reception was attended by the World Bank's Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser, Executive Director for Pakistan at the World Bank, Dr. Tauqeer Shah, officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and members of the World Bank South Asia region.
The Pakistani envoy said the framework was the result of extensive efforts and collective teamwork.
“A significant amount of effort was invested in the preparatory process of this framework, which emerged from an arduous effort on the part of both the World Bank and the relevant government departments in Pakistan."
Raiser, the World Bank's vice president for South Asia, congratulated Ambassador Sheikh and expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of the World Bank, the Government of Pakistan, and other World Bank Group partners, such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in successfully finalizing the framework.
The Country Partnership Framework (CPF) spanning 2025-34 focuses on six key areas and nine objectives of reduced child stunting through improved access to health, nutrition and population services, reduced learning poverty through improved access to quality schools and foundational learning, more resilience to climate change through increased resilience to scarcity, droughts, heatwaves and natural disasters, increased decarbonization through access to cleaner, more sustainable energy and reduced air pollution, increased fiscal space and better management and more progressive public expenditures for development and more inclusive economic opportunities through increased private sector investments and exports.
These objectives will be supported by increased digital development, stability and openness of the economy and social protection, it was pointed out.
The CPF builds upon core analytics conducted by the World Bank Group over recent years which identified the most acute development challenges facing Pakistan and offered suggestions for reforms.
The framework is proposed as a 10-year “rolling CPF”, with regular annual reviews to assess progress towards the proposed objectives. A mid-term review will allow for the evaluation of achievements against objectives and appropriate adjustments to ensure continued support for the long-term strategy.
In the end, the ambassador thanked the World Bank management for its support in getting the CPF approved and assured full commitment of the government of Pakistan to the realization of objectives outlined in it.
Recent Stories
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration
Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne2 hours ago
-
Russia strikes Ukraine energy sites in 'massive' barrage3 hours ago
-
'Thrilled': Record-setting Djokovic trumps Federer on way to round three3 hours ago
-
Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne4 hours ago
-
Kosovo raids Serbia-backed municipal offices ahead of election4 hours ago
-
German economy shrinks again as political crisis weighs47 seconds ago
-
Mozambique inaugurates new president after deadly post-election unrest4 hours ago
-
'Stubborn' janitor camps out amid rubble of Los Angeles fires4 hours ago
-
World bank's development framework for Pakistan is 'result-oriented': Amb. Rizwan Sheikh50 seconds ago
-
US House passes Bill to bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s Sports4 hours ago
-
Japan's tourism boom prices out business travellers4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz, Djokovic tip 'incredible' teenager Fonseca for the top5 hours ago