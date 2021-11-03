World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as Main Powers - Top US General

The world is now becoming tripolar, with the United States, Russia and China being its main great powers, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The world is now becoming tripolar, with the United States, Russia and China being its main great powers, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

