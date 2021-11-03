UrduPoint.com

World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China As Main Powers - Top US General

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as Main Powers - Top US General

The world is now becoming tripolar, with the United States, Russia and China being its main great powers, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The world is now becoming tripolar, with the United States, Russia and China being its main great powers, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"We are entering into a tripolar world with United States, Russia and China, being all great powers," Milley told the Aspen Security Forum.

