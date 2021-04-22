World Believes US Fared Worst in Pandemic - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States was chosen as the country that coped the worst with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll across 11 countries by Spain's Elcano Royal Institute.

Respondents were asked to rate on a 1-to-10 scale how authorities of certain countries have tackled the pandemic. The list included Germany, Spain, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and the US.

Among the listed countries, the US had the lowest ranking of 4.2 points out of 10, while the rest all scored over 5 points each. First place was taken by Germany (6.5 points), while Spain took second place (5.9 points). They were followed by Russia (5.5), China (5.4), and the UK (5.4).

"Spanish people perceive Spain as worse than other countries. We are in second place, but the rankings are not very high overall.

No one here has either 10, 9 or 8.5. This shows the overall discontent. And also ignorance about what countries did or should have done. Now, because of vaccines, the answer is more obvious. However, the majority of respondents still do not have a clear understanding of which measures should have been taken before that, what the correct answer was, which country coped well and correctly resolved the issue. It is not obvious, at least in the countries we covered, " Carmen Gonzalez, senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, told the press.

The survey was conducted in 11 countries, such as Spain, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, the US, China, India, and South Korea, from January 27 to February 1. Analysts questioned 400 people from each country, for a total of 4,400 respondents.