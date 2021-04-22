UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Believes US Fared Worst In Pandemic - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:06 PM

World Believes US Fared Worst in Pandemic - Poll

The United States was chosen as the country that coped the worst with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll across 11 countries by Spain's Elcano Royal Institute

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States was chosen as the country that coped the worst with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll across 11 countries by Spain's Elcano Royal Institute.

Respondents were asked to rate on a 1-to-10 scale how authorities of certain countries have tackled the pandemic. The list included Germany, Spain, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and the US.

Among the listed countries, the US had the lowest ranking of 4.2 points out of 10, while the rest all scored over 5 points each. First place was taken by Germany (6.5 points), while Spain took second place (5.9 points). They were followed by Russia (5.5), China (5.4), and the UK (5.4).

"Spanish people perceive Spain as worse than other countries. We are in second place, but the rankings are not very high overall.

No one here has either 10, 9 or 8.5. This shows the overall discontent. And also ignorance about what countries did or should have done. Now, because of vaccines, the answer is more obvious. However, the majority of respondents still do not have a clear understanding of which measures should have been taken before that, what the correct answer was, which country coped well and correctly resolved the issue. It is not obvious, at least in the countries we covered, " Carmen Gonzalez, senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, told the press.

The survey was conducted in 11 countries, such as Spain, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, the US, China, India, and South Korea, from January 27 to February 1. Analysts questioned 400 people from each country, for a total of 4,400 respondents.

Related Topics

India Russia China France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom Portugal South Korea United States Netherlands January February All From

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly unanimously approves Waqfa Bara e N ..

4 minutes ago

Record stand for Shanto and Mominal puts Banglades ..

4 minutes ago

Three members of two criminal gang held

4 minutes ago

IMF Chief Says Global Carbon Price 'Needs to Rise' ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow on US, NATO Troops Exit From Afghanistan: B ..

4 minutes ago

KP govt to fulfill all promises for working Journa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.