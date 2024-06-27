World Boxing Champion "Anthony Joshua" Is An Ambassador For Riyadh Season
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh has announced an agreement with British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to be an ambassador for the Riyadh Season.
Joshua will contribute to promoting a wide range of global boxing events during the season, in addition to attending a variety of events during Riyadh Season. Advisor Al Al-Sheikh said, "we are delighted to announce the selection of Anthony Joshua, one of the most distinguished boxers in the world of boxing, as an ambassador for boxing for Riyadh season, to contribute to further expanding the reach of this sport.
Anthony Joshua said, I've seen first-hand both through competing and attending events in Saudi Arabia just how impactful Riyadh season can be, so I am excited to start this cooperation.
“When you think of Riyadh Season, you think of best-in-class events, and I am looking forward now to playing my part in enhancing that reputation further,” he added.
