Open Menu

World Boxing Champion "Anthony Joshua" Is An Ambassador For Riyadh Season

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM

World Boxing Champion "Anthony Joshua" is an ambassador for Riyadh Season

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh has announced an agreement with British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to be an ambassador for the Riyadh Season.

Joshua will contribute to promoting a wide range of global boxing events during the season, in addition to attending a variety of events during Riyadh Season. Advisor Al Al-Sheikh said, "we are delighted to announce the selection of Anthony Joshua, one of the most distinguished boxers in the world of boxing, as an ambassador for boxing for Riyadh season, to contribute to further expanding the reach of this sport.

Anthony Joshua said, I've seen first-hand both through competing and attending events in Saudi Arabia just how impactful Riyadh season can be, so I am excited to start this cooperation.

“When you think of Riyadh Season, you think of best-in-class events, and I am looking forward now to playing my part in enhancing that reputation further,” he added.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Agreement Boxing

Recent Stories

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

2 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

17 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

17 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

17 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

17 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

17 hours ago

More Stories From World