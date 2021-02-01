UrduPoint.com
'World Business Community Be Sensitized To Voice For Kashmir Cause'

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar on Monday called for sensitizing global business community to raise voice for Kashmir cause

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Raja Muhammad Anwar on Monday called for sensitizing global business community to raise voice for Kashmir cause.

Talking to APP here, he said that innocent and resilient Kashmiri brethren have spent 520 days under lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Though resolution passed by the UN Security Council in 1949, he argued, Indian forces continued to destroy the peace in the valley, despite UN's support to Kashmir cause for their right to self-determination, 900,000 occupational forces made it the biggest militarized zone of the world.

Decades of atrocities and human rights violations have made Kashmiris' lives a living hell. However, Kashmiris being the bravest of all with their high spirits and fearlessness have stood strong and would never back down from their right to self-determination, he maintained.

As the world has turned a blind eye towards the Indian brutalities, Pakistan is standing strong in solidarity with Kashmir. "We have and we shall continue to raise our voices at the highest forum and shall never settle for anything less than the right to Kashmiri brothers' right to self-determination," he vowed.

According to a report, he said, only from 1989 till 2018, over 94,000 Kashmiris were martyred. 7,000 persons were martyred in Indian custody, 22,000 women were widowed, 105,000 children were orphaned and 10,000 women were raped and molested by the Indian military and paramilitary troops. Over 8,000 people went missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces during these years.

How can the world leaders and the so called torch-bearers of peace can stay silent on these violations carried out by Indian forces? Pakistan has exposed India and its nefarious designs time and again, he said, asserting that soon, the world will realize and speak in unison, against the Indian brutalities and in favour of Kashmiri brethren. Raja Anwar said, "Pakistan has generated an international debate and we all are a part of this. Business community has voiced for the rights of Kashmiris on every platform and we shall take it to the global business fraternity."He was of the view that UN sponsored plebiscite is actually the most peaceful solution and their basic right which India has been trying to usurp for decades, Raja Muhammad Anwar reiterated. In addition to Indian tyranny in Kashmir, India also tried to isolate Pakistan on international fronts but it miserably failed. India is afraid of all the voices raised against its brutalities in the region, Pakistan being the strongest voice for peace and rights of Kashmiris have been a greatest threat to India.

The Federation's VP said, "We won't let this happen, we won't let India silence any voice, we are determined to strengthen Pakistan in every sector. We are putting in our best for strengthening our country economically as well, making us stronger than ever. FPCCI always has and shall continue to play the pivotal role in bringing the Kashmir issue in international limelight with the help of global business fraternity."

