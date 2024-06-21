Open Menu

World 'cannot Afford Lebanon To Become Another Gaza’: UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday voiced profound concern over escalating violence and “bellicose rhetoric” between Israel and Hezbollah fighters across the frontier with Lebanon, warning that one false move could trigger a catastrophe for the whole region and beyond

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday voiced profound concern over escalating violence and “bellicose rhetoric” between Israel and Hezbollah fighters across the frontier with Lebanon, warning that one false move could trigger a catastrophe for the whole region and beyond.

The situation along the Blue Line, the demarcation between Israeli and Lebanese armed forces, has been deteriorating since Israel launched its offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

On Thursday Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reportedly issued a stern warning to Israel amid reports that the Israeli military has approved plans for an offensive on southern Lebanon.

Speaking to the press at the UN Headquarters in New York, the UN chief underscored that a widening of the conflict in the middle East must be avoided.

“Let’s be clear: The people of the region and the people of the world cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza,” he stressed.

“One rash move – one miscalculation – could trigger a catastrophe that goes far beyond the border, and frankly, beyond imagination,” he said.

The UN chief also highlighted that on both sides of the Blue Line, many people have already lost their lives and been driven from their homes and livelihoods.

He urged both sides to “urgently recommit” to the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities.

Adopted in 2006, the resolution set in motion a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the establishment of demilitarized zone.

“The world must say loudly and clearly: immediate de-escalation is not only possible – it is essential,” Guterres said.

He also underscored the need to protect civilians, ensure that children, journalists and medical workers are not targeted, and ensure the displaced can return to their homes.

The secretary-general also emphasized that the UN is “actively engaging” to promote peace, security and stability, in line with Resolution 1701.

“UN peacekeepers, UNIFIL, are on the ground working to de-escalate tensions and help prevent miscalculation, in an extremely challenging environment” he said, adding that the Organization fully supports diplomatic efforts to end the violence, restore stability and avoid even greater human suffering in the region.

“And we do so as we continue to press for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages and a real pathway to a two-State solution,” Guterres added.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Israel Gaza New York Lebanon Middle East October Border From

Recent Stories

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

6 minutes ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

6 minutes ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

6 minutes ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

10 minutes ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

10 minutes ago
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

10 minutes ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

10 minutes ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

2 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..

2 minutes ago
 Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Su ..

Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

2 minutes ago
 Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address peop ..

Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World