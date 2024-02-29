World Champions Spain Beat France To Win Women's Nations League
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Aitana Bonmati scored as Spain added the Women's Nations League trophy to their World Cup title with a comfortable 2-0 victory over France in Wednesday's final in Seville.
Spain continued their golden run of form as they prepare for a first-ever appearance at the Olympics in Paris later this year.
Hopes are high that France, coached by Herve Renard, can challenge for the Olympic title on home soil, but they were completely outplayed by Spain.
The world champions secured a title at the first attempt for coach Montserrat Tome, who replaced controversial boss Jorge Vilda after he was sacked following the World Cup and ex-football federation president Luis Rubiales's forcible kiss on the lips of forward Jenni Hermoso.
"Six months ago we won the World Cup and now the Nations League, what more could you ask for?," Barcelona star Bonmati told Television Espanola.
"It's quite incredible everything we have achieved... This team has no ceiling -- World Cup, now Nations League and now for the Olympics."
Spain dominated the early stages, coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute when centre-back Irene Paredes powered a header from a corner just wide.
The hosts did forge ahead just after the half-hour mark as France were cut open down their left-hand side, with Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati arriving unmarked in the centre to volley home Olga Carmona's cross from close range.
Spain almost doubled their advantage in the final seconds of the first half, as Laia Aleixandri headed wide, with appeals for a penalty for a possible deflection off France defender Amandine Henry's arm waved away.
But Tome's side wasted little time in making it two after the break, as Mariona Caldentey swept Ona Batlle's low ball into the bottom corner in the 53rd minute.
France never threatened a fightback, failing to muster a single shot on target in the match.
Paredes had another header saved by France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin as Spain pushed for a third, but they had to settle for the most straightforward of two-goal victories.
Later on Wednesday, the Netherlands host Germany in the third-place play-off in Heerenveen, with the winners to join Spain and France, who did so automatically as hosts, in qualifying for the Olympics.
Recent Stories
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
PSL 9: Munro helps Islamabad United to beat Karachi Kings
More Stories From World
-
Idaho halts execution after problems inserting IV line18 minutes ago
-
'Too young' Biden laughs off medical exam as election looms38 minutes ago
-
Nearly 3,000 fires in Brazilian Amazon in February, new record38 minutes ago
-
Senegal president could set election date after crisis talks1 hour ago
-
Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia strike as Napoli hit Sassuolo for six1 hour ago
-
US stocks slip before inflation data, as bitcoin breaks $60,0001 hour ago
-
Stocks fall before inflation data, as bitcoin breaks $60,0001 hour ago
-
Saudi investment fund PIF buys into men's tennis in 'strategic' deal with ATP1 hour ago
-
Christian Horner: 'I don't want to compromise'1 hour ago
-
Haaland hits form as Man City face make-or-break month2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan3 hours ago