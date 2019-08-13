(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The 2020 World Chess Olympiad, which will be held in the western Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, will give an impetus to development of the city, Mayor Maxim Ryashin said on Monday.

Khanty-Mansiysk was chosen to host the 2020 World Chess Olympiad during the 2016 Olympiad in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku. Argentina and Slovakia also competed for hosting the event.

"The World Chess Olympiad will transform the image of the city and will give a powerful impetus to development of its infrastructure. All the constructed facilities will be used most efficiently after the event," Ryashin said, as quoted by the city administration's press service.

The city authorities are going to construct two residential houses, which will be used for housing the participants of the sports event, as well as a new sports center that will be also used for holding major public events.

Khanty-Mansiysk, the administrative center of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area - Yugra with the population of some 100,000 people, hosted the 2010 World Chess Olympiad. The men's competition was won by the Ukrainian national team, while the women's one by Russia.