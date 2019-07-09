World Chocolate Day: Over 11 million pieces of fine chocolate and other chocolate treats fly on Emirates every year

Every year, at least 11 million pieces of gourmet chocolate are sourced from around the world to be served in Emirates' premium cabins, in addition to a variety of chocolate desserts and treats in all classes

These sweet treats complete the Emirates fine dining experience prepared by award-winning chefs.

In First and Business Class, Emirates lets its customers sample pralines and bonbons from 8 gourmet chocolatiers from 6 chocolate loving nations.

The brands were selected to give Emirates customers a variety of premium chocolates from around the world including local home-grown brands from the UAE, where the airline is based. Each chocolate brand is on board for 3 months before a new selection is introduced to delight frequent flyers.

This includes:

Godiva from Belgium, an Emirates staple on board for over 20 years

Valrhona from France, who have been producing chocolates since 1922

Canonica from Switzerland, who provide handmade Swiss chocolates

Pacari from Ecuador, which gives Emirates customers an organic and vegan-friendly alternative

Neuhaus from Belgium, the inventor of the Belgian Praline

Hotel Chocolat from the UK, a British cocoa grower and chocolatier

Forrey&Galland from the UAE, who make handmade chocolate following French traditions

Coco Jalila, also from the UAE, who create classic European-style filled chocolates with an Arabic flair

Chocolates are served on all Emirates flights and is the finishing touch to a destination-inspired, multi-course meal on board.

The chocolate pieces are served in pairs and the selection includes: Coffee Cream, Almond Praline, 70% Guanaja dark chocolate, White Lemon Truffle, Dark Cocoa Nibs, Pistachio Praline and Chocolate with Cuzco Salt and Nibs.

In First Class, chocolate lovers can also look into their personal goodie baskets for more cocoa treats.

Among the various snacks is Butler’s Chocolate from Ireland. Emirates offers a variety of flavours from the Butlers signature solid chocolate bar collection, including Mixed Berries white chocolate and Honeycomb Crisp milk chocolate.



Across all classes, customers craving a chocolate fix can enjoy chocolate desserts and hot chocolate from the menu. On longer routes, Emirates’ friendly cabin crew offer chocolate bars in a snack tray and chocolate lollipops are offered to children during festive celebrations.

At Emirates’ A380 Onboard lounge, customers can help themselves to M&Ms, chocolate cakes and chocolate mini treats.