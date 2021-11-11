World Closer Than Ever to Signal Beginning of End to Climate Change - Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the world has never been closer to signal the beginning of the end of climate change than at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, as he urged negotiators "to pull out all the stops" in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

"Here in Glasgow the world is closer than it has ever been to signalling the beginning of the end of anthropogenic climate change," Johnson told reporters in a press conference held in the Scottish Event Campus, the venue of the COP26.

The prime minister, who traveled to Glasgow by train for the last lap of the summit, said that although "negotiations are getting tough" and "there is still a huge amount to do," an agreement is now within reach.

"We just need to reach out together and grasp it," he stressed, urging world leaders "to bridge the gap between where we are and where we need to be" in order to reach the Paris Agreement's goal of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Johnson also warned that the world will find it incomprehensible if they fail to reach a meaningful agreement on the three pillars of the climate pact signed in France's capital in 2015 - finance, adaptation and mitigation.

The UN Climate Change Conference, happening in Glasgow until November 12, has been regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfill the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emissions reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finances.

A COP26 draft declaration released earlier by the event's presidency urges rich countries to scale up their contribution to the climate fund designed to help poor countries adapt and mitigate the impact of climate change, and calls for tougher carbon emissions pledges by 2022 in order to keep global temperature below 2 degrees. It also calls on countries to phase out coal and fossil fuel subsidies.