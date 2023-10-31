Open Menu

World Combat Games 'Riyadh 2023' Conclude

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On behalf of Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, who is also President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed witnessed the closing ceremony of the World Combat Games “Riyadh 2023," held at Arena Sports Hall at King Saud University.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Sports Badr Al-Qadi, Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs Adwaa Al-Arifi, and President of the Sport Accord Organization Ivo Ferriani.

The ceremony, which was held in the “Fan Zone,” included a number of shows and singing segments, in addition to honoring the volunteer teams, athletes, and medal winners.

In a key speech, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi expressed his happiness with the atmosphere of exceptional competition over eleven days, and the insistence of the male and female players to compete in 16 games, saying: “Our celebration today is a tribute to every achievement reached in this major sporting event, and this success would not have been scored without the generous support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the vision of HRH the Crown Prince, which shortened the time in our sports sector and led it to a prominent position on the global sports map, and the guidance and support of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, who supervised all the details to ensure the achievement of all the goals set.

Today, we celebrate the fruit of the vision of a leadership that is racing against time, and an ambitious people who know nothing but achievement.”

