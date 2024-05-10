Open Menu

'World Coming To An End': Kenyan Town Copes With Life Underwater

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

'World coming to an end': Kenyan town copes with life underwater

Garissa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Abdi Hussein sat alone on a Kenyan road strewn with ramshackle tents bound with plastic strings and covered with tarpaulins, peering into the sea of rust-coloured flood water.

The deluge had claimed his livelihood, his home and his wife, leaving the 32-year-old bereft as he pondered what was left of his life.

"It has been like the world is coming to an end," he told AFP, his forehead resting on his palm.

"The water kept rising and rising and it swallowed everything."

Garissa town in eastern Kenya is no stranger to rain-related disasters, but its residents told AFP that the ongoing monsoon has brought a catastrophic level of flooding that shocked them.

Kenya is grappling with floods that have killed 257 people across the East African nation, following weeks of torrential rainfall scientists have linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Almost 55,000 households have been displaced, with the rains submerging entire villages, blocking roads and hampering delivery of basic goods.

The downpour inundated five dams, unleashing massive overflows of water downstream across Garissa, Tana River and Lamu -- a region home to more than 1.5 million people.

"We haven't seen much rain ourselves but our biggest undoing is living downstream," said Mwanajuma Raha, whose house was torn down by the deluge that also swept away all her possessions.

-

Related Topics

Weather World Flood Water Road Wife Garissa Lamu Kenya All Million Rains

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

3 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

3 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

7 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

16 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

16 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

16 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

16 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

16 hours ago

More Stories From World