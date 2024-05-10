'World Coming To An End': Kenyan Town Copes With Life Underwater
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Garissa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Abdi Hussein sat alone on a Kenyan road strewn with ramshackle tents bound with plastic strings and covered with tarpaulins, peering into the sea of rust-coloured flood water.
The deluge had claimed his livelihood, his home and his wife, leaving the 32-year-old bereft as he pondered what was left of his life.
"It has been like the world is coming to an end," he told AFP, his forehead resting on his palm.
"The water kept rising and rising and it swallowed everything."
Garissa town in eastern Kenya is no stranger to rain-related disasters, but its residents told AFP that the ongoing monsoon has brought a catastrophic level of flooding that shocked them.
Kenya is grappling with floods that have killed 257 people across the East African nation, following weeks of torrential rainfall scientists have linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.
Almost 55,000 households have been displaced, with the rains submerging entire villages, blocking roads and hampering delivery of basic goods.
The downpour inundated five dams, unleashing massive overflows of water downstream across Garissa, Tana River and Lamu -- a region home to more than 1.5 million people.
"We haven't seen much rain ourselves but our biggest undoing is living downstream," said Mwanajuma Raha, whose house was torn down by the deluge that also swept away all her possessions.
-
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From World
-
China delivers Chang'e-6 mission cube satellite data to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Ishaque Dar visit to China important part of institutional exchanges: Lin Jian6 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar’s visit to China important part of institutional exchanges: Lin Jian16 minutes ago
-
More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah: UN35 minutes ago
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final1 hour ago
-
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station: source close to case1 hour ago
-
Maldives says India has completed troop withdrawal1 hour ago
-
India's top court releases jailed Modi opponent on bail1 hour ago
-
China says tailed, 'issued a warning' to US Navy ship in S. China Sea1 hour ago
-
Atalanta battle Roma for Champions League after making history2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Vice Chairman, NDRC in Beijing2 hours ago