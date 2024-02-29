World Community Must Focus All Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza: China
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said that the international community must act now and focus all efforts on bringing about a ceasefire and protecting civilians in Gaza
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said that the international community must act now and focus all efforts on bringing about a ceasefire and protecting civilians in Gaza.
She made these remarks during her regular briefing in response to a question about a proposal of Qatari mediators to Israel for a pause in its war in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramazan.
Mao Ning said, "As the conflict drags on, the dire humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Gaza.
The international community must act now and focus all efforts on bringing about a ceasefire and protecting civilians."
She said that China supported all diplomatic efforts conducive to deescalation and easing the humanitarian crisis.
"We call on all parties concerned to stop fighting immediately, do everything possible to prevent casualties among innocent civilians and prevent an even worse humanitarian catastrophe," she added.
APP/asg
