UrduPoint.com

World Community Must Support Afghanistan's Neighbors In Hosting Refugees - NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:03 PM

World Community Must Support Afghanistan's Neighbors in Hosting Refugees - NGO

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization thanked Iran for welcoming Afghan refugees and urged world community to provide assistance and support to host countries, Jan Egeland, the secretary general of the NRC, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization thanked Iran for welcoming Afghan refugees and urged world community to provide assistance and support to host countries, Jan Egeland, the secretary general of the NRC, said on Tuesday.

"We commend Iran for welcoming and hosting millions of Afghan refugees and migrant for the past four decades. Other countries must step up to support Afghanistan's neighbors, and share the responsibility for care and services so they continue to welcome people this harsh winter," Egeland tweeted.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Iran and Pakistan have hosted nearly 90% of all Afghan asylum seekers, who have increasingly escaped from their homeland after the Taliban takeover in fear of the movement.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power in Afghanistan in September. The international community, from several governments to NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

NRC has addressed several challenges on the ground, with its presence in 15 out of 34 Afghan provinces. These include COVID-19 response, camp management, education, legal aid, food security, displacement, and supply of essential products, as well as protection from gender-based and other kinds of human rights abuses, according to the NGO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World United Nations Iran Education September All From Refugee Share Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court upholds PHC decision: orders KP PMC ..

Supreme Court upholds PHC decision: orders KP PMC to pay equal stipend to house ..

54 seconds ago
 All possible steps taken for betterment of farmers ..

All possible steps taken for betterment of farmers: Chief Secretary

56 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants Zardari protective bai ..

Islamabad High Court grants Zardari protective bail in NYC property case

57 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes Removal of Encroachment Bill 20 ..

KP Assembly passes Removal of Encroachment Bill 2021

1 minute ago
 Chakwal district included in CRV Pilot Project

Chakwal district included in CRV Pilot Project

4 minutes ago
 237 new cases of dengue reported in KP

237 new cases of dengue reported in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.