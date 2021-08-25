World community should respect will, choice of Afghan people: Top Chinese diplomats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Chinese diplomats including Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister have stressed the political settlement on the Afghan issue, condemned US' wanton sanctions on Afghanistan, and called on the international community to help the nation to enhance its ability to achieve self-development.

Attending the 11th BRICS Meeting of National Security Advisors via video link at the invitation of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Yang stressed that political settlement is the only way out, Global Times reported on Wednesday.

The international community should respect the will and choice of the Afghan people and encourage Afghanistan to build a broad and inclusive political structure that suits its national conditions, Yang said.

Efforts must be made to fight terrorism in all its forms, and Afghanistan must never again become a gathering place for terrorist and extremist forces, Yang noted.

Wang Yi and Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag exchanged their views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral ties in a telephone conversation.

Noting that Afghanistan faces multiple challenges in the future, Wang said complex conflicts of ethnic groups and religious sects, poverty and refugee issues need to be resolved and risks of a civil war triggered by regional conflicts must be avoided.

He said that the international community now is gradually forming a consensus on Afghanistan that is to build an open and inclusive political structure, implement moderate domestic and foreign policies and thoroughly disassociate from all terrorist groups.

Wang said that as the initiator of the Afghan issue, the US should not simply walk away or impose sanctions on Afghanistan. The official added that it is US' responsibility to properly handle chaos around the Kabul airport, provide necessary economic, humanitarian assistances to Afghanistan and help realize smooth transition in the country through concrete actions.

Wang said that China understands European countries' concerns over Afghanistan and hopes the European side can contribute to peace, stability and development of Afghanistan, noting that China hails the Netherlands aid to United Nations (UN)' Afghan humanitarian fund.