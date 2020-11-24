World Coronavirus Cases Surpass 59 Million Days After Reaching 58 Million - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 59 million, just two days after the global COVID-19 case count reached the 58 million mark, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 03:15 Moscow time on Tuesday (00:15 GMT) , there are 59,070,488 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,394,694. The number of recovered individuals stands at 37,691,380.

In the early hours of Sunday, Johns Hopkins data showed that there were 58,014,491 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, while the global death toll from COVID-19 stood at 1,378,866.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. France comes fourth and Russia is fifth.

The US has registered more than 12 million COVID-19 cases and has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world (more than 257,500).