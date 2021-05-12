UrduPoint.com
World Could Have Prevented Covid Catastrophe: Independent Pandemic Panel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

The catastrophic scale of the Covid-19 pandemic could have been prevented had the warning signs been heeded, the global panel investigating the world's coronavirus response concluded Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The catastrophic scale of the Covid-19 pandemic could have been prevented had the warning signs been heeded, the global panel investigating the world's coronavirus response concluded Wednesday.

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response blamed a "toxic cocktail" of dithering and poor coordination, said the World Health Organization could have sounded the alarm sooner, and urged rich countries to donate one billion vaccine doses by September, in its long-awaited final report.

