World Countries Have Different Views on Significance of Ukraine Conflict - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Countries across the globe have different perceptions of the significance of the Ukraine conflict, especially against the backdrop of other world challenges, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The relative importance of this conflict in the complex of world problems is perceived differently," Borrell said in his article for Spanish newspaper El Pais following the Third Summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) earlier in July.

Although the majority of Latin American and Caribbean nations have condemned the Ukraine conflict, "the last hours of discussion on the (summit's) final declaration reflected well this tension between the European unity in the face of an existential issue and the different nuances within CELAC," the EU foreign policy chief added.

In this regard, Borrell urged the EU member states to expand the agenda of the summit so that the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean region, such as the fight against drug trafficking, would be also discussed.

The EU-CELAC summit took place in Brussels from July 17-18. The two blocs faced serious disagreements when trying to agree on the joint declaration. The EU failed to convince CELAC member states to officially condemn Russia's special military operation in the final document, but it still expressed "deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine."