Open Menu

World Countries Have Different Views On Significance Of Ukraine Conflict - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 02:50 AM

World Countries Have Different Views on Significance of Ukraine Conflict - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Countries across the globe have different perceptions of the significance of the Ukraine conflict, especially against the backdrop of other world challenges, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The relative importance of this conflict in the complex of world problems is perceived differently," Borrell said in his article for Spanish newspaper El Pais following the Third Summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) earlier in July.

Although the majority of Latin American and Caribbean nations have condemned the Ukraine conflict, "the last hours of discussion on the (summit's) final declaration reflected well this tension between the European unity in the face of an existential issue and the different nuances within CELAC," the EU foreign policy chief added.

In this regard, Borrell urged the EU member states to expand the agenda of the summit so that the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean region, such as the fight against drug trafficking, would be also discussed.

The EU-CELAC summit took place in Brussels from July 17-18. The two blocs faced serious disagreements when trying to agree on the joint declaration. The EU failed to convince CELAC member states to officially condemn Russia's special military operation in the final document, but it still expressed "deep concern on the ongoing war against Ukraine."

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels July From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

3 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

3 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

3 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

3 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

3 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

3 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

4 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

4 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World