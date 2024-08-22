Open Menu

World Crude Steel Production Down Annually In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

World crude steel production down annually in July

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) World crude steel production declined 4.7% on an annual basis in July, according to data from the World Steel Association (worldsteel) on Thursday.

Steel output from 71 countries reporting to worldsteel fell to 152.8 million tons, data showed.

China, the world’s number one steel producer, saw 82.9 million tons of steel produced, down 9% year-on-year in July.

India’s steel production climbed 6.8% to 12.3 million tons, while Japan’s figure fell 3.8% to 7.1 million tons in the same period.

The US saw a 2.1% annual decline, producing 6.

9 million tons in July, and Russia’s steel output in the same period fell 3.1% to 6.3 million tons.

While South Korea’s annual steel production fell 3.4%, coming in at 5.5 million tons, Germany’s figure rose 4.8% at 3.1 million tons, followed by Türkiye at 3.1 million tons, up 4% in the same period.

Additionally, Brazil’s steel production climbed 11.6% year-on-year in July, reaching 3.1 million tons, and Iran produced 1.8 million tons in the same period, down 18.7%.

In January-July 2024, steel production across 71 countries declined 0.7% to 1.1 billion tons, according to worldsteel.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Germany Same Brazil Japan South Korea July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

12 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From World