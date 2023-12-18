World Cup leader Odermatt claims giant slalom honours in Alta Badia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Alta Badia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Marco Odermatt won the World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia on Sunday, increasing his championship lead in the early stages of the alpine skiing season.

Reigning World Cup champion Odermatt charged to a combined time of two minutes, 29.23 seconds, building on his top spot in the morning's first run to pull away from Marco Schwarz in the discipline and overall standings.

The Swiss set the tone at the Gran Risa piste in the Italian Dolomites, and pipped Croatia's Filip Zubcic by 0.

19sec.

Olympic and world champion in giant slalom, Odermatt now leads Schwarz, who was 2.54sec back in fourth, by 72 points in the hunt for the crystal globe.

The 26-year-old is also 70 points ahead of his Austrian rival in the giant slalom table after his second straight win in the discipline, following victory at the season's opening giant slalom at Val d'Isere last weekend.