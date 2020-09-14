UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Dangerously Unprepared For Next Pandemic: Monitor

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:36 PM

World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: monitor

As the world grapples with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, it is doing far too little to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics, a global health monitor warned Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):As the world grapples with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, it is doing far too little to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics, a global health monitor warned Monday.

In a fresh report, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), an independent body created by the World Health Organization and the World Bank, decried that the coronavirus pandemic had revealed how little the world had focused on preparing for such disasters, despite ample warnings that large disease outbreaks were inevitable.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is providing a harsh test of the world's preparedness," the report said, concluding that little progress had been made on any of the actions it had called for in its initial report last year, before Covid-19 struck.

"Failure to learn the lessons of Covid-19 or to act on them with the necessary resources and commitment will mean that the next pandemic, which is sure to come, will be even more damaging," it warned.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, GPMB co-chair and a former WHO chief, stressed during the virtual launch of the report Monday that the board had warned a year ago that the world was ill prepared for a pandemic.

"Tragically and catastrophically we have seen our worst fears realised," she said.

"The impact of Covid-19 is even worse than we anticipated, but actions that we called for last year, have still not been taken."

Related Topics

World World Bank Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

22 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

23 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

18 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

18 minutes ago

Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner t ..

59 seconds ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.