World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development will be marked on May 21 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to help people learn about the importance of cultural diversity and harmony.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed said that PNCA would mark day with organizing various online events due to the ongoing situation of Covid -19 pandemic.

Talking to APP ,she said youth in Pakistan very much skillful in portraying their cultural artwork which had attracted a large number of people in several exhibitions that had been organized to showcase their expertise.

She said exhibitions would help people understand the history of various cultural groups and the influence on their own identities.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development tends to be marked in countries that embraced their varied cultural history and acknowledged the importance of embracing it,she added.

