World Does Not Need New Health Organizations, Needs to Support Existing Ones - WHO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The world does not need new health organizations or systems, it needs to support the existing ones, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"The world doesn't need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization. It needs to strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organizations it has - including WHO," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly.

The international community can no longer "afford the short-term amnesia" that has long characterized its response to the health security, the WHO chief said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is asking us two fundamental questions: What sort of world do we want? And what sort of WHO do we want? The answer to the first question will determine the answer to the second.

Now more than ever, we need a healthier world. Now more than ever, we need a safer world. Now more than ever, we need a fairer world. And now more than ever, we need a stronger WHO. There is no other way forward but together," Tedros said.

WHO has faced some criticism over its response to the coronavirus. The United States, in particular, decided to suspend its funding of the organization. US President Donald Trump has questioned WHO's response and called it "China-centric." WHO officials have repeatedly underlined that the organization's response has been timely.