UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Does Not Need New Health Organizations, Needs To Support Existing Ones - WHO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

World Does Not Need New Health Organizations, Needs to Support Existing Ones - WHO Chief

The world does not need new health organizations or systems, it needs to support the existing ones, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The world does not need new health organizations or systems, it needs to support the existing ones, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"The world doesn't need another plan, another system, another mechanism, another committee or another organization. It needs to strengthen, implement and finance the systems and organizations it has - including WHO," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly.

The international community can no longer "afford the short-term amnesia" that has long characterized its response to the health security, the WHO chief said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is asking us two fundamental questions: What sort of world do we want? And what sort of WHO do we want? The answer to the first question will determine the answer to the second.

Now more than ever, we need a healthier world. Now more than ever, we need a safer world. Now more than ever, we need a fairer world. And now more than ever, we need a stronger WHO. There is no other way forward but together," Tedros said.

WHO has faced some criticism over its response to the coronavirus. The United States, in particular, decided to suspend its funding of the organization. US President Donald Trump has questioned WHO's response and called it "China-centric." WHO officials have repeatedly underlined that the organization's response has been timely.

Related Topics

Assembly World Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

12 seconds ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

8 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

16 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

12 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.