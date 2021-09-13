World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan - Guterres

International donors on Monday pledged more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to support Afghanistan grappling with an acute economic crisis after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a ministerial meeting in Geneva on the situation in the country

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) International donors on Monday pledged more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid to support Afghanistan grappling with an acute economic crisis after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a ministerial meeting in Geneva on the situation in the country.

"We already heard clearly more than 1 billion US Dollars of pledges," Guterres said.

Last week, the United Nations had launched an emergency appeal seeking $606 million in aid for Afghanistan.