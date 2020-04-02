UrduPoint.com
World Economic Activity to Decline by 1.9% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings agency on Thursday projected a deep global recession and decreased its forecast for the world economic activity from 1.3 percent growth to 1.9 percent decline over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency's forecast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Fitch Ratings agency on Thursday projected a deep global recession and decreased its forecast for the world economic activity from 1.3 percent growth to 1.9 percent decline over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency's forecast.

"A deep global recession in 2020 is now Fitch Ratings' baseline forecast according to its latest update of its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) forecast," the agency said. "We now expect world economic activity to decline by 1.9% in 2020 with US, eurozone and UK GDP down by 3.3%, 4.2% and 3.9% respectively."

