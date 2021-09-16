World Economic Forum 2022 to Be Held in Davos From January 17 to 21 - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The World Economic Forum will be held in Davos from January 17-21, the organizers said on Thursday, adding that the event will take place in-person.

"The World Economic Forum plans to convene the world's foremost leaders for the Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Taking place in person from 17-21 January, the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global leadership event to set the agenda for a sustainable recovery," the organizers said in a statement.