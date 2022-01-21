World Economic Forum Annual Offline Meeting Postponed to 22-26 May

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The offline meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos is postponed to 22-26 May, the organizers said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The offline meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos is postponed to 22-26 May, the organizers said on Friday.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from Sunday 22 to Thursday 26 May.

Under the theme, Working Together, Restoring Trust, the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic," the organizers said in a statement.

