World Economic Forum In Davos Rescheduled For Summer Next Year - Organizers

World Economic Forum in Davos Rescheduled for Summer Next Year - Organizers

The next World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos will take place in early summer next year instead of the traditional end of January, Adrian Monck, WEF managing director for public engagement, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The next World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos will take place in early summer next year instead of the traditional end of January, Adrian Monck, WEF managing director for public engagement, said in a statement.

"I would like to share with you the news that the World Economic Forum decided this afternoon to reschedule the Annual Meeting 2021 in Davos to early next summer.

The decision was not taken easily, since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the 'Great Reset' in the post-COVID-19 era is so urgent. However, the advice from experts is that we cannot do so safely in January," Monck said.

However, starting from January 25, the week when the forum has always taken place, world leaders will digitally participate in high-level "Davos Dialogues," according to the statement.

