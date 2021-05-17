UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Economic Forum In Singapore Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

World Economic Forum in Singapore Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was scheduled for August 17-20 in Singapore, was canceled due to the coronavirus situation, the WEF said on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was scheduled for August 17-20 in Singapore, was canceled due to the coronavirus situation, the WEF said on Monday.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned.

This is despite the excellent support provided by the Government of Singapore," the statement says.

The next annual WEF meeting will be held in the first half of 2022, it said, adding that its date and location will be determined this summer.

Last year, it was planned that the annual meeting of the WEF, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be held as usual in Davos, Switzerland, but in Lucerne in the resort of Buergenstock. However, later it was decided to move the WEF from Lucerne to Singapore.

Related Topics

World Business Civil Society Singapore Switzerland August All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

25 minutes ago

Group of 28 US Senators Urge Immediate Israeli-Pal ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Energy Industry Has No Critical Reliance ..

5 minutes ago

UPU to produce a monthly podcast called 'Voice Mai ..

5 minutes ago

Authorities directed to abstain from appointing ma ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.