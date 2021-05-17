World Economic Forum in Singapore Canceled Due to Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was scheduled for August 17-20 in Singapore, was canceled due to the coronavirus situation, the WEF said on Monday.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned.

This is despite the excellent support provided by the Government of Singapore," the statement says.

The next annual WEF meeting will be held in the first half of 2022, it said, adding that its date and location will be determined this summer.

Last year, it was planned that the annual meeting of the WEF, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be held as usual in Davos, Switzerland, but in Lucerne in the resort of Buergenstock. However, later it was decided to move the WEF from Lucerne to Singapore.