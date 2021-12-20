World Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron - Organizers

The World Economic Forum set to be held in Davos from January 17-21 was postponed over the uncertainty over the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the organizers said on Monday

"The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.

The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the organizers said in a statement.