World Economic Forum to Convene in Singapore in May 2021 - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The World Economic Forum will hold the special annual meeting in Singapore in May 2021 and expects to return to Switzerland the following year, the forum said Monday.

"The World Economic Forum will convene the Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore from 13-16 May.

It will return to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, for the Annual Meeting 2022," the WEF said in a press release.

The in-person meeting in 2021 is expected to "be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic."