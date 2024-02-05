World economy to grow by 2.9 pct in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Global gross domestic product (GDP) growth is projected to ease to 2.9 percent in 2024 from 3.1 percent in 2023, before recovering to 3.0 percent in 2025 as financial conditions ease, according to the outlook released Monday by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).