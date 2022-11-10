World Economy Would Surge if Ukraine Conflict Ended, Russia Sanctions Lifted - Ex-Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The world economy would surge if the Ukraine conflict ended and the sanctions imposed against Moscow were lifted, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"One of the things very few people think about, but if this war went away, and if the sanctions were lifted, the world economy would surge," Black said. "All of a sudden, countries all around the world would increase their prosperity, inflation would drop. And a big part of that is because Russia is an enormous exporter of natural resources. And they're the number one exporter of wheat, fertilizer, of lumber of natural gas. They're a huge exporter of oil, of aluminum, of titanium, of gold. Just a tremendous number of products."

Black went on to say that Russia has traditionally supplied almost half of Europe's diesel fuel for running their construction equipment, buses, and trucks.

"The ability to trade back and forth is so important between Russia and Europe and the idea that somehow they would be at war is really quite insane," the former lawmaker said. "But right now we're led by people who are not very rational. I know that Russia would entertain these talks at any moment. I mean, they made it quite clear, but they're always open for talks. And it's really the NATO powers that push."

Black went on to say that it is also NATO that is constantly using propaganda false flag attacks like the one in Bucha when they claimed that the Russians, who were withdrawing, had killed a lot of people.

Black stressed, however, that there's a growing number of people who are very strong supporters of peace and opponents of war, and expressed hope that those people gain more influence.

"It's always been my thought that the ideal template for peace in Ukraine would be the same thing that was done during the Cold War, when there was an agreement between the Soviet Union and the other Allied powers - the United States, Great Britain and France, and they all agreed to demilitarize Austria," he noted.

"In 1955 what they did is all of those occupying powers withdrew their forces from Austria, and in exchange, Austria, changed its constitution and said that they would forever be a neutral nonbelligerent country. They also said that they would never allow foreign troops to be stationed inside of Austria."

Black recalled that he was with the United States Army in Europe in the early 80s, when there was tremendous tension all along the east west border. He shared that then he took his wife and children and they drove into Austria.

"We didn't know what to expect, but we thought that would sort of be a high level of tension," he said. "They waved us through, checked ID and, and I discovered here was Austria and they were celebrating Christmas. People were joyous and happy. The Cold War didn't exist in Austria. There was no threat of anybody attacking them from either side. But it has to be guaranteed by the Soviet Union and by the United States, Great Britain and France."

Black said that would be the ideal situation.

"I don't know whether that can ever be achieved. But I think there was some movement in that direction," he added. "Two months after Russia crossed the border into Ukraine... then Ukraine and Russia began to talk peace. And they had arranged a framework for peace and they had almost achieved peace, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew unexpectedly and basically ordered Ukraine not to make peace and to continue war. He never would have done that without coordination with the White House."