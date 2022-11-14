World Expects US, China to Play Key Role in Solving Global Problems - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US and China have a responsibility to show that they can overcome differences and find ways to work together in solving global problems.

"As leaders of our two nations we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything of a sort of conflict and define ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation. And I believe this is critical in the sake of our two countries and the sake of the international community," Biden said.

The US president said that the world expects the US and China to play a key role in solving global problems, ranging from climate change to food security issues.

"The world expects, I believe, China and the United States to play key roles in addressing global challenges from climate changes to food security, and for us to be able to work together. The Unites States stands ready to do just that, to work with you, if that is what you desire," the US president said.

The US President also expressed hope for an open and honest dialogue with Beijing.

"So, President Xi, I look forward to our continuing and ongoing, honest and open dialogue we have always had, and i thank you for the opportunity," Biden concluded.