UrduPoint.com

World Expects US, China To Play Key Role In Solving Global Problems - Biden

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

World Expects US, China to Play Key Role in Solving Global Problems - Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US and China have a responsibility to show that they can overcome differences and find ways to work together in solving global problems.

"As leaders of our two nations we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything of a sort of conflict and define ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation. And I believe this is critical in the sake of our two countries and the sake of the international community," Biden said.

The US president said that the world expects the US and China to play a key role in solving global problems, ranging from climate change to food security issues.

"The world expects, I believe, China and the United States to play key roles in addressing global challenges from climate changes to food security, and for us to be able to work together. The Unites States stands ready to do just that, to work with you, if that is what you desire," the US president said.

The US President also expressed hope for an open and honest dialogue with Beijing.

"So, President Xi, I look forward to our continuing and ongoing, honest and open dialogue we have always had, and i thank you for the opportunity," Biden concluded. 

Related Topics

World China Beijing United States From Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

2 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.