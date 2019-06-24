UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Faces 'climate Apartheid': UN Expert

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:44 PM

World faces 'climate apartheid': UN expert

The world faces "a climate apartheid" where the wealthy are better able to adjust to a hotter planet while the poor suffer the worst from climate change, a UN expert said Monday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The world faces "a climate apartheid" where the wealthy are better able to adjust to a hotter planet while the poor suffer the worst from climate change, a UN expert said Monday.

In a new report, the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, warned that "climate change threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress... in poverty reduction." Alston's report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council next week, cited previous research that climate change could leave 140 million across the developing world homeless by 2050.

"Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, they will bear the brunt of climate change, and have the least capacity to protect themselves," Alston said in a statement.

"We risk a 'climate apartheid' scenario where the wealthy pay to escape overheating, hunger and conflict while the rest of the world is left to suffer." The expert noted that despite global alarm bells ringing over the threat of climate change, the issue remains a "marginal concern" within the human rights community.

He specifically criticised the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for not devoting enough attention and resources to the issue.

"As a full-blown crisis that threatens the human rights of vast numbers of people bears down, the usual piecemeal, issue-by-issue human rights methodology is woefully insufficient," he said.

All special rapporteurs are independent experts who do not speak for the UN but report their finding to the world body.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Progress From Million

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

2 hours ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.