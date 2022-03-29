UrduPoint.com

World Facing Food Crisis Due To Ukraine Conflict, EU Must Be Prepared - Borrell

World Facing Food Crisis Due to Ukraine Conflict, EU Must Be Prepared - Borrell

The world is likely to face the threat of hunger in the future, especially regions reliant on Russian and Ukrainian wheat, and the European Union has to be prepared, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

The world is likely to face the threat of hunger in the future, especially regions reliant on Russian and Ukrainian wheat, and the European Union has to be prepared, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We should be prepared to face a world in which hunger will appear; first, we had the pest (implying the COVID-19 pandemic), second we had the war, and now comes the hunger, not for us, mainly, but for a very important part of the world, very much dependent on the exports of food, especially wheat from Russia and Ukraine," Borrell said at a European Council of Foreign Relations' forum.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

