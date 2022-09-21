UrduPoint.com

World Falls Short Of Fulfilling Declaration On Minorities Rights 30 Years On - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

World Falls Short of Fulfilling Declaration on Minorities Rights 30 Years on - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The world still falls short of fulfilling the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, which was adopted 30 years ago, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The hard truth is that - thirty years on - the world is falling short. Far short. We are not dealing with gaps - we are dealing with outright inaction and negligence in the protection of minority rights. We see minorities face forced assimilation, persecution, prejudice, discrimination, stereotyping, hatred, and violence," Guterres said.

The world sees minorities stripped of their political and citizenship rights, he added.

"More than three-quarters of the world's stateless people belong to minorities. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep-rooted patterns of exclusion and discrimination disproportionally affecting minority communities," Guterres said.

That is why, every member state should step up and take action, Guterres stressed.

