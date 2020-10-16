World food body sees Nobel Peace Prize as a boost

The World Food Programme is strongly hoping the Nobel Peace Prize it won last week can make a difference to the organization that is one of the first responders to any humanitarian crisis

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Food Programme is strongly hoping the Nobel Peace Prize it won last week can make a difference to the organization that is one of the first responders to any humanitarian crisis.

"We hope with this Nobel Peace Prize we can translate the support that we've received. In turn, that can translate into Dollars and cents, so that we can continue to scale up in mounting effective responses and meet the needs of people who are at risk of hunger," Tomson Phiri, the WFP Geneva spokesman, told Anadolu Agency.

He noted that the UN's food program was able to withstand its situation toward the end of June when it had warned it might have been forced to halt its services around the world due to insufficient funding.

"At the time when we issued the call, we needed more money. But also, we started seeing increasingly more and more countries opening up the air spaces," said Phiri, who is at pains to stress that if the world wants to stop feeding people, it must resolve conflicts.

"The new funding that we received also coincided with a reduction in global passenger flights," said Phiri, who grew up in Zimbabwe and is the son of Malawian and Zambian parents.

Yet, the WFP is already into its next funding period of need.

"The COVID pandemic has given rise to a food security crisis of global proportions. WFP estimates that the number of people in need could jump to 270 million by the end of the year." That is 32% more than before the pandemic.

"Our budget globally to provide assistance for 2019 was huge. And we received $8-billion - a record level of funding.

"But this was a budget that we did before the pandemic hit, before there was a need to, to provide as many air bridges, as many flights as we did in the end.

"And we currently need about $4.1 billion to be able to provide assistance in full for the next year," said Phiri.

His nine-year career at WFP has involved field stints in Zimbabwe and South Sudan, two countries that are unfortunately too used to hunger, now much of his work centers on Africa's Sahel region, where there is conflict and hunger.

"The year 2020 was a record for the United Nations World Food Programme," said Phiri noting it was also a challenging year for the entire globe.

"We had received record levels of funding from donors. But of course, the budgets are what we had been done before the pandemic had hit. And as always, the United Nations World Food Programme is always fundraising on the go. We are 100% voluntarily funded.

"And one would say yes, we expect the Nobel Peace Prize also to help us going forward. [It] is not only shining the light on ourselves but shining the light on the work that we do," said the WFP spokesman.

When he heard of the prize, he said, "I thought of all my colleagues whom I've worked with in many countries, all the sacrifices that they sometimes make under conditions of insecurity. I think this is for them." Like Phiri, Amir Abdulla, WFP's deputy executive director, draws a link between food and peace and conflict.

"Clearly, 2019 was a year where humanitarian workers felt the brunt of what happens at times of conflict.