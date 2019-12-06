UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Food Prices Climb Again In November: FAO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:18 PM

World food prices climb again in November: FAO

World food prices climbed 2.7 percent in November compared to the previous month, pushed higher by sharp rises in meat and vegetable oil prices, according to information released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :World food prices climbed 2.7 percent in November compared to the previous month, pushed higher by sharp rises in meat and vegetable oil prices, according to information released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The rise was part of an up-and-down year for the FAO index, which saw prices rise for the first five months of the year, then fall for three consecutive months, before rising for the next three months. The overall index is now 9.5 percent higher than at the same point in 2018.

Prices for grains and cereals -- the most significant component in the index -- slipped a modest 1.2 percent in November, as wheat prices fell due to fierce competition from exporters and rice prices were lower due to low demand. Corn prices, meanwhile, were little changed compared to October.

Dairy prices were mostly unchanged in November, and sugar prices rose 1.8 percent due to reports that worldwide sugar use this year and next could outstrip supply.

But the biggest mover was the sub-index for vegetable oil, which shot up 10.4 percent to its highest level in 18 months. FAO said prices for palm oil, soy, rapeseed, and sunflower all rose on the back of climbing demand.

Meat prices rose 4.8 percent as demand for beef and lamb rose based on rising demand, most notably from China.

The monthly FAO Food price Index is based on worldwide prices for 23 food commodity categories covering prices for 73 different products compared to a baseline year.

Thursday's index is the last that will be released this year. The next index is scheduled for release on Jan. 9, 2020.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Agriculture Oil Same Price October November 2018 2020 All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Russian Agriculture Export to Reach $24-25Bln in 2 ..

1 minute ago

Australia boosts counter-terrorism police presence ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea to promote exports of its designed nuke r ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest six suspects in operation

2 minutes ago

China says to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from ..

2 minutes ago

Kohli appeals for 'space' for struggling Pant

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.