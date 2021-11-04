UrduPoint.com

World Food Prices Hit 10-year High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

World food prices hit 10-year high

Global food prices jumped to a 10-year high in October, a UN agency announced Thursday as it said the world's cereal stocks were set to contract

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Global food prices jumped to a 10-year high in October, a UN agency announced Thursday as it said the world's cereal stocks were set to contract.

The Food and Agricultural Organization said its food price index, which tracks changes in the international prices of a basket of food commodities, rose three percent over the month to 133.2 points.

The third consecutive monthly rise in the index brought it to its highest level since July 2011.

The sub-index for vegetable oils soared 9.

6 percent to an all-time high.

The cereals sub-index rose 3.2 percent, driven by a five percent gain in wheat prices as availability tightens due to reduced harvests in major exporting nations.

Meanwhile, the FAO said that despite an expected 0.8 percent gain in overall cereals production this year to a record level, global inventories are expected to contract as consumption rises by 1.7 percent on population growth and higher use for agriculture and industry.

Related Topics

World United Nations Agriculture Price July October Stocks Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

CCOE reviews oil, gas sector development plan to a ..

CCOE reviews oil, gas sector development plan to assist CPEC EWG of China

2 minutes ago
 West Indies field against Sri Lanka in must-win cl ..

West Indies field against Sri Lanka in must-win clash

2 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complain ..

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 minutes ago
 Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume nex ..

Talks to solve UK-France fishing row to resume next week: London

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the ..

Meeting reviewed held in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office

4 minutes ago
 Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup s ..

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Australia into BJK Cup semis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.