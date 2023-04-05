World Food Prices Up by 18%, Fertilizer Prices Up by 63% in 2022 - WTO Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) World food prices increased by 18% in 2022 compared to 2021, while fertilizer prices rose by 63% during the same period, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said in a fresh report on Wednesday.

"Prices of food commodities also fluctuated strongly over the course of 2022, jumping 19% between January and May before falling 15% between May and December.

For the year, food prices were up 18% compared to 2021, including a 21% rise in grain prices. Prices of fertilizers registered an even larger year-on-year increase of 63%," the reports read.