World Food Program Chief Says Agency In Contact With Venezuela Government, Opposition

Thu 26th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) World food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley told Sputnik that the agency maintains contact with the government of President Nicolas Maduro as well as the opposition in Venezuela regarding providing assistance to the country.

"We are negotiating now as we speak with the Venezuelan government and the opposition," Beasley said on Wednesday.

When asked about his meetings with Russia on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Beasley said he had held discussions with Russia's leaders and praised Moscow for its support to the agency.

"Russia has helped us in many countries around the world, so we are very appreciative of that... We will continue to have meetings with Russian leaders," Beasley said.

"Every nation, all are important to what we do and Russia is definitely one of our good partners."

Venezuela has experienced humanitarian and political crises that intensified in January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's resources.

While the United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, Russia, China and numerous other countries say Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

