World Food Program Chief Urges Donors To Provide $1.9Bln To Avert Famine In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:45 PM

World Food Program Chief Urges Donors to Provide $1.9Bln to Avert Famine in Yemen

World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Wednesday urged international donors to step up and reach the 1.9 billion target necessary to prevent famine in Yemen in 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Wednesday urged international donors to step up and reach the 1.9 billion target necessary to prevent famine in Yemen in 2021.

"I'm calling on all major donors to step up with additional funds to avoid the looming famine," Beasley said in a UN Security Council meeting. "To avert famine, for 2021, we will need $1.9 billion."

Beasley said in order to resume all WFP activities and restore food assistance across Yemen, the agency will need $2.6 billion for the entire 2021.

The WFP halved its food aid in parts of the country in April due to funding cuts by international donors caused by concerns that the Houthi rebel movement was hindering humanitarian deliveries.

Beasley warned that if additional funds are not received, the agency will have to further reduce rations for 6 million Yemenis, and by March, it will entirely run out of rations that will lea to a catastrophe.

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of more than 24 million people in the country requiring protection and assistance.

