World Food Programme Pledges Humanitarian Aid As Lebanon Faces Multiple Shocks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

World Food Programme Pledges Humanitarian Aid as Lebanon Faces Multiple Shocks

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday that it would send humanitarian cargo including 17,500 metric tons of wheat flour and a three-month supply of wheat to Lebanon to help replenish foodstuffs as the country is facing a triple shock from the recent massive explosion in the port of Beirut, an economic meltdown and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

The Lebanese capital is recovering from the tremendous damage and destruction caused by a large explosion that ripped through the city destroying buildings, flipping over cars, and leaving more than 100 people dead and at least 4,000 others injured on August 4. The WFP has expressed concerns over the food security situation in Lebanon saying the blast would disrupt food deliveries to the country and increase prices beyond the reach for many.

"The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley announced today that the organization is bringing 17,500 metric tons of wheat flour and a three-month supply of wheat into Lebanon to help replenish the country's food reserves as part of a rapid logistics operation that will also involve setting up warehouses and mobile grain storage units," the organization said in a press release.

According to the organization, the first wheat flour shipment to Lebanon is set to arrive within the coming 10 days. In addition, the WFP will send equipment to ensure the port is operational enough to facilitate the import of wheat and other bulk grains into the country.

About 85 percent of food in Lebanon is imported and a bulk of products coming into the country passed through the port of Beirut before the blast. In a bid to help those affected by the explosion, economic crisis and COVID-19 lockdown measures, the WFP has procured 150,000 food parcels to distribute to families.

