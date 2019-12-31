World Food Programme says US$14.8 mln needed for food aid to N. Korea until May

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The World Food Programme (WFP) has estimated that US$14.8 million is required to provide food aid to North Korea through May next year.

The U.N. agency said in a "country brief" released Monday that it distributed 2,897 tons of food to 549,000 people across North Korea last month.

Since November, WFP has been providing full rations of fortified biscuits and cereals to North Koreans including pregnant women and children, the report said.

The agency said international sanctions remain a challenge to carrying out its activities in North Korea.

Humanitarian activities are not banned under sanctions, but sanctions affect the supply chain, resulting in higher costs and delays in the delivery of supplies.

"Although humanitarian assistance is expressly exempt from U.N. sanctions, the international sanctions and unilateral restrictions have some unintended impact on WFP's operations," the report said.

"Access to information and data collection remain challenging," it added.