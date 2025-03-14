World Food Programme To Cut Aid To 1 Million People In Myanmar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday more than one million people in war-torn Myanmar will be cut off from food aid starting in April due to "critical funding shortfalls".
The United States provided the UN's WFP with $4.4 billion of its $9.7 billion funding in 2024 but Washington's international aid funding has been slashed under President Donald Trump.
Myanmar has been gripped by a civil war following a 2021 military coup and the WFP says more than 15 million people in the country of 51 million are not able to meet their daily food needs.
"More than one million people in Myanmar will be cut off from WFP's lifesaving food assistance starting in April due to critical funding shortfalls," a WFP statement said.
"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs."
