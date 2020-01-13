UrduPoint.com
World Future Energy Summit To Start In Abu Dhabi On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

World Future Energy Summit to Start in Abu Dhabi on Monday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The World Future Energy Summit dedicated to clean energy will begin in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Monday and will run through Friday.

On the agenda of the summit are waste and water management and water security, crucial for the dry Gulf region. Participants will also discuss the reduction of cities' carbon footprint.

The list of the speakers includes UAE Minister of Community Development Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid; experts David Livingston and Jennifer Gordon from the Atlantic Council think tank; and Remi Bourgeois, the chief operating officer with France's Total energy giant, among many others.

Li Qingtang, the vice president with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and Tong Jianping, the CNNC chief financial officer, are also set to speak at the forum.

The forum will be reportedly attended by President of Seychelles Danny Faure, who will be joined by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The event is held within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which also includes the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), among other events.

