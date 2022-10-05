UrduPoint.com

World Gas Prices In August Rose By 250% Year-On-Year - WTO Report

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Energy prices in the world in August increased by 78% year-on-year, while gas prices rose by 250%, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO) its fresh report released on Wednesday.

"The Ukraine crisis has pushed up prices for Primary commodities, particularly fuels, food, and fertilizers.

.. In August, energy prices were up 78% year-on-year, led by natural gas, which was up 250%," the report said.

It is noted that the 36% increase in crude oil prices over the same period was small compared to other energy resources, but still significant for consumers.

