World Governments Must Act Urgently to Contain Coronavirus - UN Secretary General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) All world governments must act urgently and immediately with their full powers to stop the coronavirus breaking out as a global pandemic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

"Now is the time for all governments to step up and do everything possible to contain the disease - and to do so without stigmatization, respecting human rights," Guterres said. "We know containment is possible, but the window of opportunity is narrowing. And so I appeal for solidarity and full global support, with all countries assuming their responsibilities."